PDEA burns P6-B illegal drugs

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) disposed by incineration about P6- billion worth of illegal drugs seized by narcotics agents in various anti-drug operations on Friday.

Various illegal drugs weighing 952.69 kilograms underwent thermal decomposition at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. at Barangay Aguado, Trece Martirez City in Cavite.

The PDEA Laboratory Service said incinerated were shabu worth P4,365,166,700; liquid shabu – P1,605,238,500; cocaine – P314,374; ketamine –P1,501,250 and marijuana – P135,034.95.

Also destroyed were prohibited drugs like ephedrine, benzphetamine HCI, N-benzylpiperazine, zolpiden,

propanolol, sodium carbonate, valium, nitrazepam, nalbuphine, clonazepam, alprazolam, midazolam, methylphenidate, MDMA, codeine, and pseudoephedrine, as well as expired medicines.

The confiscated drugs were kept and used as pieces of evidence against drug suspects in court cases.

Thermal decomposition is the process by which compounds are broken down into single units using heat that reconstruction of the substance, including illegal drugs, is impossible.

“We want the public to witness the destruction of dangerous drugs seized by drug enforcement officers to allay public apprehensions that these illegal drugs and illicit substances are being reused, recycled, or sold back in the streets,” PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said.

On October 4, when the Philippine National Police was leading the drug war, Senator Richard Gordon criticized PDEA for its failure to collect and burn all seized drugs worth at least P12.7-billion since the anti-drug campaign was launched in 2016.

On October 10, President Rodrigo Duterte assigned PDEA as the sole agency to handle anti-drug operations in the country amid controversies in the drug war.