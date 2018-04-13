PDEA busts 3 Chinese in shabu lab

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) dismantled a clandestine shabu laboratory inside a huge farm in Ibaan, Batangas, on Thursday morning and arrested seven people, including three Chinese chemists and their Filipino cohorts.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said the laboratory for methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu that also produces party drug ecstasy at Hingoso Farm in Barangay Santo Niño has the capacity to produce 25 kilos or P125 million worth of shabu in one day.

He identified the suspects as Tian Baoquan and Guo Zixing, both Chinese chemists; Eduardo Lorenzo, 59, an electrician; Rosaleo Cesar, 49, driver; and Amancio Gallarde, 40, errand boy.

Also seized during the operation were large amounts of controlled precursors and essential chemicals used in the manufacture of shabu and safrole, a chemical used in producing ecstasy.

A simultaneous operation arrested another Chinese chemist identified as Hong Dy and driver Nestor Baguio in Lipa City, Batangas, on the same day.

Later, in Tagaytay City, PDEA operatives arrested Xie Jiansheng, reportedly the Chinese organizer and handler of the chemists.

Confiscated from Xie were 500 grams of shabu worth P2.5 million, Aquino said.

The laboratory, according to the PDEA chief, was discovered through intelligence information from the Office of the National Narcotics Control Commission, Narcotics Control Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China.

According to Chinese intelligence reports, the shabu and ecstasy-producing laboratory was organized by a Hong Kong-based drug kingpin and financier.

Aquino said Baoquan, Zixing, Dy and Jiansheng are connected to the infamous “Golden Triangle” known as the world’s biggest drug-producing region operating near the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar.

He added that Xie went to the country by flying to Cebu City from Guanzhou, China, last February 24.

“He took a ship to Manila where he reportedly visited a suspected shabu laboratory in La Union and stayed temporarily in Tagaytay City,” according to Aquino

The three chemists arrived in Manila from Jinjiang, Fujian province in China, on March 6, and were brought to Tagaytay City where they temporarily stayed until the group rented a farm facility to put up the illegal-drugs laboratory.

WITH TINA GANZON-OZAETA