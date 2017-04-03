Tuesday, April 4, 2017
    PDEA busts DTI employee, 2 others

    AN employee of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and two others were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Barangay Buhangin of Davao City in a buy-bust recently. Nabbed were DTI Davao Region employee Nazor Macalimbol, 20; Paulo Intrepido, 27, alias Intsik; and Benjie Mise, 27, alias Bench, who were found with one sachet of of shabu worth P3,000; 10 grams of dried marijuana fruiting tops; assorted drug paraphernalia and marked money.

