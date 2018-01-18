PDEA buys P90-M worth of equipment in bid to make PH ‘drug-free’ by 2022

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has purchased equipment worth more than P90 million in a bid to make the country ‘drug-free’ by 2022.

Below is a list of PDEA’s acquisitions:

* 20 remote controlled aircraft (drones) and 166 handheld radios worth P10.3 million;

*100 body cameras worth P2.9 million;

* 753 tactical helmets and 23 reloading machines worth P25.7 million;

* 470 printers and 100 laptop computers worth P11.3 million.

Director General Aaron Aquino said PDEA was determined to make the Philippines as the first drug-free country in the world by the end of 2022.

“Baka Philippines ang [first drug-free country]na makapagdeclare? You are laughing, you are smiling but who knows because our President is serious about this problem and most probably, maging drug-free ang Philippines by 2022,” he said in a press conference Thursday morning.

PDEA is the lead agency in the campaign against drugs with the support of the Philippine National Police (PNP). ROY NARRA