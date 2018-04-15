PDEA declares Pangasinan’s 23 towns, 1 city drug-free

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) – Pangasinan reported that the city of Alaminos and 23 municipalities here were declared drug-free by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)–Region I citing the partial report submitted by Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, police provincial director. Agnes de Leon, DILG provincial director, said all the 44 municipalities and four cities of Dagupan, San Carlos, Urdaneta and Alaminos are now cleared of illegal drugs, except the cities of Urdaneta, San Carlos and Dagupan and 21 other towns. De Leon said other provinces in Region 1 are yet to accomplish 50 percent of their targets. Gov. Amado Espino 3rd commended Lee and the provincial police for their effort to end the illegal drugs problem in the province. Meanwhile, operatives in Lingayen town arrested Maida Alolong of Santos St. in Mabini, Tarlac City for selling one sachet of shabu to a poseur-buyer and newly identified drug pusher, Ulysess Taganas, of Barangay Bantog was also arrested selling two sachets of shabu. In San Carlos City, suspect Dolores Gonzales of Perez Boulevard was also arrested with five sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia during a search in her house. PDEA Provincial Director Rodolfo Asayco said they started on April 10 the reformation programs and activities initiated by the provincial government for the youth engaged in the illegal drug trade that include spiritual transformation, knowledge enhancement and skills development for livelihood.