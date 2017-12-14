PDEA to deploy 110 fresh graduates to seaports

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) will deploy 110 of its fresh graduates to monitor 13 major seaports and 1,200 seaports nationwide, the agency reported in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 16 of its fresh graduates will be assigned to PDEA’s financial investigation unit to train them to follow “drug money trail” and investigate possible “money laundering activities.”

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said the 110 agents will be involved in close scrutiny of cargos entering the country and will also sit beside X-ray technicians of the Bureau of Customs to help in detection of smuggled illegal drugs.

“This is a big boost to our intensified anti-drug campaign, particularly in our seaports where the bulk of illegal drugs is smuggled,” Aquino noted.

The deployment of the agents is a provision of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to be entered into by PDEA, Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and Philippine Ports Authority.

The proposed MoA was discussed when Macario Almario 3rd , Marina administrator, visited Aquino.

Aquino said the partnership between PDEA and Marina is a big boost to curb the incidence of smuggling of illegal drugs into seaports nationwide.

“They will be our new eyes and ears against drugs syndicates who take advantage of the country’s porous shoreline, which serves as entry and exit points of illegal drugs,” he added.

On December 12, 126 fresh graduates of Drug Enforcement Officers’ Basic Course of PDEA Academy were conferred with badges during graduation rites at Camp Castañeda in Silang, Cavite.

PDEA is still the lead agency in conducting anti-drug operations even though President Rodrigo Duterte last week brought back the Philippine National Police (PNP) to the war on drugs.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte has signed a memorandum allowing the PNP “to resume, providing active support to the PDEA in the conduct of anti-illegal drugs operations.”

“This supersedes the earlier memorandum that designated the PDEA as the sole agency that will deal with the anti-illegal drug operations,” Roque told reporters in a news briefing.

“The PDEA remains the lead but the PNP will again participate in the anti-illegal drug operations,” he said.

On October 10, PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa officially terminated anti-illegal drug operations under “Oplan Tokhang” and “Oplan Double Barrel Reloaded” under heavy international and local pressure amid killings of thousands of suspects.

Duterte himself signed a memorandum ordering the PDEA to take over anti-drug operations.

The agency concluded its almost two-month solo lead in the war on drugs with only “one” death, PDEA officials confirmed on Wednesday.

RJ CARBONELL