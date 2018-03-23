PDEA destroys P2.5-B drugs

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) destroyed about 1,000 kilograms of illegal drugs worth more than P2.5 billion in Cavite on Friday.

PDEA Director Aaron Aquino led the destruction of the drugs at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. facility in Trece Martinez City, Cavite, consisting of shabu, marijuana, ephedrine, cocaine, toluene and expired medicines.

The drugs were destroyed through thermal decomposition, a chemical process that prevents the drugs from being recycled.

This is the fourth destruction of illegal drugs since Aquino was appointed PDEA director.