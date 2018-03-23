Saturday, March 24, 2018
    PDEA destroys P2.5-B drugs

    The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) destroyed about 1,000 kilograms of illegal drugs worth more than P2.5 billion in Cavite on Friday.

    SEIZED AND DESTROYED The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), with (from left) Richard Stanford, detective superintendent of the Australian Federal Police; Chief Supt. Albert Ignatius Ferro, Provincial Drug Enforcement Group chief; Aaron Aquino, PDEA director general, and representatives of other law enforcement agencies take out the assorted illegal drugs for destruction at the integrated waste management facility in Trece Martires City, Cavite. PHOTO BY BOY JOSUE

    PDEA Director Aaron Aquino led the destruction of the drugs at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. facility in Trece Martinez City, Cavite, consisting of shabu, marijuana, ephedrine, cocaine, toluene and expired medicines.

    The drugs were destroyed through thermal decomposition, a chemical process that prevents the drugs from being recycled.

    This is the fourth destruction of illegal drugs since Aquino was appointed PDEA director.


     

