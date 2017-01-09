PDEA names 3 drug-free provinces, cities in CLuzon

BALER, Aurora: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Luzon has acknowledged the drug-free declaration of the provinces of Bataan, Aurora and Zambales and the cities of Angeles and Olongapo. PDEA agent Christian de Honor, chief of Barangay Drug Clearing Team, showed data that aside from the said provinces and cities with 100 percent drug-free status. There are other drug-cleared areas in the region. These are Nueva Ecija (94.66 percent); Tarlac (92.79 percent); Bulacan (84.51 percent); and Pampanga (62.34 percent). De Honor said PDEA personnel are assessing and validating those using 14 parameters set by the Dangerous Drugs Board. Data also showed that of the 3,102 barangay (villages) in Central Luzon, 2,837 are affected while 265 barangay have no drug case reported.