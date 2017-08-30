PDEA NAMES 5TH DRUG-FREE Town in PANGASINAN

MAPANDAN, Pangasinan: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-Region I) declared on Wednesday this municipality with 15 villages as drug-free, making it the fifth such town in the province. Mayor Gerald Glenn Tambaoan commended the police force led by Senior Insp. Bernard Antolin, the Sangguniang Bayan, barangay (village) anti-drug abuse council and all sectors for helping in the anti-drug campaign. PDEA Assistant Regional Director Marvin Taveras said the 396 drug surrenderers have already been deleted from their list. Other municipalities declared drug-free are Santo Tomas, Dasol, Agno, Laoac and Mapandan and Alaminos City. Santo Tomas was the first municipality declared drug-free in the country as it has been found not affected by the drug-menace. Pangasinan has 44 towns and four cities; 30 municipalities and a city have already declared drug-free. The cities that remain drug-affected are Dagupan, Urdaneta and San Carlos.

JAIME G. AQUINO