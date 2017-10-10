PDEA needs 373 agents

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is looking for 373 agents for surveillance intelligence, inventory of seized drugs and anti-drug operations.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino on Monday said the 373 recruits are needed to overcome a shortage of personnel in the agency.

He added that some functions of the agency are not performed well because of the shortage.

Aquino said there are 1,898 personnel in PDEA nationwide, adding that 2,271 personnel are needed to have a more efficient agency in combating illegal drugs in the country.

PDEA has national and regional offices where its 1,898 personnel work.

Applicants who are interested can look for the vacant positions at http://pdea.gov.ph.