PDEA orders dismissal of jail guards in breakouts

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has issued a memoran-dum for the immediate dismissal of on-duty personnel when prisoners in their custody escape from detention.

Under the agency’s Memorandum Circular No. 2018-002 dated January 15, 2018, all personnel found guilty of serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and grave misconduct, which lead to the escape of detainees will be dismissed immediately.

“Aside from the outright dismissal of erring personnel, [the]concerned regional director shall also be relieved from [his]post once [a]jailbreak transpires in their area of responsibility,” PDEA Director Aaron Aquino said in a statement.

The memorandum was issued after five jailbreaks that had 19 drug personalities escaping last year.

Before the memorandum, the PDEA said it had a requisite capacity to maintain a detention facility and tightly secure arrested personalities for presentation to court and subsequent turnover to jail facilities.