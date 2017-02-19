PDEA SETS GUIDELINES FOR DRUG-CLEARING PROGRAM

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has set guidelines for implementing the barangay (village) drug-clearing program to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs in communities and promote involvement of local villages in stopping drug trafficking and abuse. “The barangay, as the first line of defense, should be tapped as force multipliers of the national anti-drug campaign at the grassroots level. An integrated approach to emerge victorious in the war on drugs is to rid illegal drugs barangay by barangay,” PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña said. Among the guidelines are the creation of Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils nationwide; the conduct of village drug-clearing operations, which are divided into three phases: pre-operation, operation and post-operation; the classification of barangay to determine priority areas for the clearing operations; identification of duties of local chief executives in the drug-clearing program; and the imposition of penalty for non-compliance. “It is imperative that every barangay must have an anti-drug abuse council. Failure to have one is a direct violation of the law,” Lapeña said.

JING VILLAMENTE