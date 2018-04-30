‘PDEA should file charges vs narcopoliticians’

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) should file cases against barangay (village) officials allegedly involved in the drug trade instead of just naming them, a leader from the House of Representatives said on Sunday.

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers of Surigao del Norte, chairman of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, made the statement a day ahead of PDEA’s announcement of the names of the alleged narcopoliticians, a move endorsed by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I believe they will not drop names without sufficient evidence good enough for filing a case. Otherwise, that announcement will violate the constitutional right of our officials,” Barbers said in a radio interview over DZBB.

“If there is someone to be named, then by all means, go ahead. But the next step should be the filing of appropriate charges,” he added.

The barangay or village polls will be conducted on May 14.

The past two village polls in 2016 and 2017 were ordered postponed by Congress on the request of President Duterte supposedly to rid the barangays of alleged narcopoliticians.

The Human Rights Watch earlier warned that naming alleged narcopoliticians would unjustly put people at risk of being murdered without facing charges or trial.

“The Duterte administration will be putting hundreds of people in danger if it released the names of barangay [village]officials it accuses of involvement in the illegal drugs trade. This virtual hit list, like the ‘terror list’ of hundreds of activists and alleged insurgents compiled recently by the Department of Justice, violates due process and is an affront to the rule of law,” the rights group said in a statement.

The Duterte administration’s centerpiece program is its anti-drug campaign, but its war on drugs has already left around 13,000 people dead without charges or trial based on the tally of human rights organizations based in the Philippines and abroad.