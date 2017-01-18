PDEA sues Pampanga mayors over sale of hogs from shabu lab

TWO Pampanga mayors and several municipal officials are facing a graft case before the Office of the Ombudsman for selling over 4,000 hogs from a raided shabu laboratory in September last year.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) accused Mayor Maria Lourdes Lacson of Magalang town and Mayor Jose Maria Hizon of Bacolor town for violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act in connection with the sale of pigs at a public auction for P7 million without informing the agency or the court.

Also named respondents were officials of Magalang—municipal treasurer Raissa Bayani; municipal assessor Adela Tanhueco; municipal engineer Jesus Nataniel Pili; business permits and licensing offi­cer Ryan Miranda; and municipal agriculturist Milagros Suing; and Barangay San Ildefonso chairman Marcial Alfaro.

A case for grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming a government official and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service was also filed against them.

PDEA, represented by National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) Director Wilkins Villanueva, said the hogs were found at the pig farm they raided in Barangay San Ildefonso on September 7, 2016 where an underground shabu laboratory was found.

About a week later, the local government of Magalang, with Lacson’s authorization, held an auction to sell the hogs with Hizon, representing the meat company—Pampanga’s Best—as a lone bidder.

The hogs were supposed to be used as evidence against the seven Chinese who allegedly used the pig farm as a front for the shabu laboratory.