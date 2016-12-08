PDEA thanks Negros Island Region mayors for P3-million support

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) thanked mayors of Negros Island Region (NIR) for their P3-million contribution for the construction of the agency’s regional office there.

PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña personally received a check for P3 million, from Mayor Magdaleno Peña

of Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, who represented the NIR League of Mayors, during simple rites this week at the PDEA National Headquarters in Quezon City.

“The budget will be used for the establishment of PDEA Negros Island Regional Office (NIRO). Mayor Peña has pledged that the donation would not be the last. Rest assured that PDEA will forever treasure such generosity,” Lapeña said.

Aside from the P3-million donation, the NIR mayors also donated one van, a 4×4 vehicle and two motorcycles to boost PDEA’s operational capability in NIR.

“We are fortunate that we have local chief executives like the mayors of NIR who are very supportive of the war against illegal drugs. The financial support will go a long way in boosting the anti-drug campaign in the region. Finally, PDEA NIRO will have a permanent and decent home in Negros Occidental,” Lapeña said.

“The new building of PDEA NIRO will further accelerate and improve our delivery of public services in the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental. More centralized anti-drug efforts mean more effective drug law enforcement,” the PDEA chief added.

Previously, PDEA NIRO’s interim office was located at the old Bacolod City Hall on Araneta and Luzurriaga streets in Bacolod City. NIR is the 18th region of the Philippines.

It is composed of the provinces of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental and all the cities, municipalities, and barangay (villages) under their jurisdiction.