PDEA to name more local officials involved in drugs

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is not yet done exposing officials who are allegedly involved in illegal drugs trade.

PDEA Director Aaron Aquino said the agency has another list of local officials who are also linked to drugs.

Aquino said their other narco-list contains 93 local officials including vice mayors, mayors, congressmen, vice governors, and governors.

The list, which has been validated, will be released upon the order of the President, the PDEA chief said.

On Monday, the PDEA released a list of barangay (village) officials linked to illegal drugs. The list contains the names of 207 village officials linked to the illegal drug trade. Most of them were from Bicol and Caraga regions.

The eight-page list contained the names of 90 village chairmen and 117 kagawad or council members.

The Bicol Region had the most village officials on the list with 70, followed by the Caraga Region with 34, and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 13.

Three village chairmen in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu City, were also on the list. Western Visayas and the Davao Region had one each, while Northern Mindanao, particularly Ozamiz City, and Central Luzon had three each.

Aquino said the list was not complete because another list containing the names of 274 other village officials was still being validated by various intelligence groups.

Acting Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the list should serve as a guide for voters to make “smart” decisions in the upcoming May 14 village elections.

Aquino said the list was validated by the PDEA, Philippine National Police (PNP), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) and Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Premature

Some senators on Tuesday expressed their opposition to the release of the so-called “narco-list.”

Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd said he was against the premature release of the narco-list because of the country’s tendency to try and convict institutions and individuals by publicity.

“I objected to premature release not only of the narco-list but any list because of our historical propensity to try and convict institutions, groups and personalities by publicity, at the expense of due process and the rule of law,” Honasan said.

He said the release of the list could also be considered as a violation of the rights to liberty, property and honor of the individual.

If the PDEA or any other law enforcement agencies had strong evidence against any individual or groups, it would be best if the agency filed charges against them, Honasan said.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian agreed, saying those in the list could be crucified.

Gatchalian said officials involved in illegal drugs should be charged in court.

“We’ve waited in vain for almost two years for the Department of Interior and Local Government to act on its promise to file cases against alleged narco-politicians,” he added.

He said the DILG should lead the filing of administrative and criminal complaints against the village officials in the drug list if there is evidence against them.

