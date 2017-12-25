PDEx upbeat on 2018 bond listings

Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx), the country’s trading platform for fixed-income securities, is anticipating momentum for bond listings to continue in 2018.

PDEx Chairman and CEO Crisol reported that the total outstanding amount of bonds listed for 2017 was P792.5 billion, compared to just P10 billion in 2008, with a compounded annual growth rate of 62.55 percent over the past nine years.

New listings for 2017 hit P207.43 billion, a 37-percent increase from last year.

“We look forward [to]seeing this momentum for fixed-income issuances carry over into 2018 and with the enrollment framework…now in place to provide issuers with two alternatives: to list issues for the public or to enroll issues for QIBs (qualified institutional buyers),” Crisol said.

Speaking at the recent bond listing of SMC Global Power Holdings Inc., he also said that PDEx was hopeful that the said framework would develop and dovetail smoothly with the funding requirements of infrastructure projects under the “Build, Build, Build” program of the Duterte administration.

PDEx last week hosted SMC Global Power — the power unit of San Miguel Corp. — that listed P9.9 billion in bonds maturing in 2022, P6.5 billion in bonds due in 2024 and P3.6 billion due in 2027.

The five-year bonds carry an interest rate of 5.375 percent while the returns for the seven-year and 10-year bonds are 6.25 percent and 6.625 percent, respectively.

“This is listing number 29 for the year—a record—pushing the total face amount of new bonds listed to P207.43 billion, [which is]another record,” Crisol said.

The latest listing is the 188th since the market opened in 2008.

Incorporated in 2003, PDEx provides trading infrastructure for fixed-income and foreign exchange markets. It is the trading services arm of the PDS Group.