PDIC to auction 69 assets worth P187M

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) said it will auction 69 foreclosed bank assets valued at P187 million on February 28. Up for bidding are real estate properties located in Aklan, Albay, Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Cebu, Iloilo, Metro Manila, North Cotabato, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Rizal and Tarlac, as well as three motor vehicles and two generator sets. Bid documents may be downloaded free of charge from the PDIC website, www.pdic.gov.ph. Interested buyers may submit their sealed bids to the ROPA Disposal Committee Secretariat at the 9th Floor PDIC Training Room, SSS Building, 6782 Ayala Avenue, cor. V.A. Rufino St., Makati City from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and bids will be opened starting 2:00 p.m, the PDIC said.