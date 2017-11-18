PDIC to auction off assets worth P32.9M

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has scheduled a December auction of more than 50 assets with a combined value of P32.9 million.

Interested buyers can choose from 52 agricultural, commercial, and residential lots, and five motor vehicles, the PDIC said in a statement on Friday.

These lots are in the provinces of Abra, Aklan, Antique, Bohol, Capiz, Cebu, Guimaras, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Southern Leyte, and Surigao del Sur.

Bidding will take place on December 8 at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Cebu Regional Office.

“The properties with an aggregate minimum disposal price of P32.87 million will be bid out on an “as-is, where-is” basis,” the PDIC said.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the venue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bids will be opened starting 2 p.m. Each bid should be accompanied by a bond/deposit equivalent to at least 10 percent of the submitted bid, in cash or manager’s check or a combination of both.