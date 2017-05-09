PDIC to auction P1.7B properties, cars

State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) said it is auctioning off more than a hundred assets—its biggest so far—with a combined minimum value of P1.7 billion.

In a statement on Monday, PDIC said interested buyers may choose from residential and commercial properties which include various condominium units with parking slots at Exportbank Plaza in Makati City, One McKinley Place in Taguig City, and Victoria Plaza in San Juan City.

The bidding will take place on May 16.

Also up for bidding are 10 parking slots at One McKinley Place. There are also vacant residential lots and commercial properties with improvements in Metro Manila and in the provinces of Albay, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Leyte, Nueva Ecija, Negros Oriental, Pangasinan, Quezon and Tarlac. A Hyundai Tucson and a Nissan Pathfinder are also for sale.

“The bidding will be on an “as-is, where-is” basis. Prospective buyers are also advised to physically inspect the properties they are interested to buy, examine and verify the titles and other evidence of ownership, and determine any unpaid taxes, fees, charges and expenses before submitting their bids,” PDIC said.

Bidder may submit sealed bids to the PDIC Real & Other Properties Acquired (ROPA) Disposal Committee Secretariat, ninth floor PDIC Training Room, SSS Building, 6782 Ayala Avenue, corner V.A. Rufino Street, Makati City on May 16, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.