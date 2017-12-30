PDIC raises P34.5M from asset sales

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) said on Friday it generated P34.5 million from selling the assets of closed banks during a public bidding on December 8.

In a statement, the state-run depositor said the amount was P14.8 million higher than the assets’ minimum disposal price of P19.7 million.

Sold were residential, commercial and agricultural lots; and transportation equipment in Aklan, Antique, Bohol, Capiz, Cebu, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Surigao del Sur provinces.

The proceeds “are added to the pool of liquid assets of these banks for distribution to creditors and uninsured depositors in accordance with the rules on concurrence and preference of credits,” PDIC said.

Gains from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, from which valid deposit insurance claims are paid.

Selling assets is one of the PDIC’s tasks as statutory receiver and liquidator of closed banks.

To help ensure that recoveries from closed banks’ assets are maximized, PDIC sells assets at competitive biddings and auctions. Unsold assets may be acquired by interested parties through a negotiated sale.