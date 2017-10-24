PDIC sets Nov sale for P36M in assets

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has scheduled a November auction of more than a hundred assets with a combined value of P36.96 million,

Interested buyers can choose from 102 commercial and residential lots and two motor vehicles owned by the state-owned firm and various closed banks, PDIC said in statement on Monday.

The commercial and residential lots are located in Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Palawan.

Bidding will take place on November 16 at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas branch in Legazpi City.

“The properties with an aggregate minimum disposal price of P36.96 million will be bid out on an ‘as-is, where-is’ basis. Prospective buyers are advised to physically inspect the properties they are interested to buy, examine and verify the titles and other evidence of ownership, and determine any unpaid taxes, fees, charges and/or expenses before submitting their bids,” PDIC said.

Sealed bids will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the venue.

Bids will be opened starting 2 p.m. Each bid should be accompanied by a bond/deposit equivalent to at least 10 percent of the submitted bid, in cash or manager’s check or a combination of both.