PDIC sets Sept auction for P105.6M in assets

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will next week auction off more than 200 assets with a combined value of P105.6 million.

In a statement on Thursday, PDIC said interested buyers may choose from 201 commercial and residential lots, two generator sets and two motor vehicles owned by the state-owned firm and various closed banks.

The commercial and residential lots are located in Bataan, Benguet, Bulacan, La Union, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Tarlac, and Zambales.

The bidding will take place on September 4 at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-San Fernando Branch located in Greenfields Subdivision, MacArthur Highway, Sindalan, San Fernando City, Pampanga.

“The properties with an aggregate minimum disposal price of P105.6 million will be bid out on an “as-is, where-is” basis. Prospective buyers are advised to physically inspect the properties they are interested to buy, examine and verify the titles and other evidence of ownership, and determine any unpaid taxes, fees, charges and/or expenses before submitting their bids,” PDIC said.

Sealed bids will be accepted by the PDIC Real and Other Properties Acquired Committee from direct buyers from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the venue.