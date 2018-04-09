PDP has 30,000 new members

About 30,000 local officials and individuals from Davao del Norte took their oath as members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) over the weekend, a statement issued by the party said.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, PDP president, administered the oath during the mass oath-taking rites on Friday at the University of Southeastern Philippines in Tagum City.

“As much as possible we are trying to increase the members of the party to support the advocacies of the administration, especially the advocacies of our President,” House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said in an interview.

Alvarez, PDP secretary general, asked the new members to support the party’s senatorial candidates in 2019 and to reject candidates who are opposed to federalism.

Pimentel said the PDP had only 20,000 members when Alvarez joined.

“Do you know the membership of PDP now, nationwide and internationally? We now have 300,000 registered PDP members. I have not done so much in that regard. The one who is really responsible for the growth of the party is Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez,” the senator said.

According to the statement, “Alvarez endorsed the candidacy of Pimentel and the possible senatorial candidates of Maguindanao Rep. Zajid Mangudadatu and Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali.

He also called for support for other possible senatorial candidates of PDP from Mindanao such as Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, and Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers.