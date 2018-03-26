PDP-Laban eyes 5 majority bloc senators for 12-man slate in 2019

A group of re-electionist senators who call themselves “The Force” is allegedly not happy with the way the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has “excluded” them from its senatorial line-up for the 2019 elections despite the support they have given to the legislative agenda of the administration.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, a member of The Force, said the group – which also includes Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara of the Laban ng Demokratiko ng Pilipino, Nancy Binay of the United Nationalist Alliance, Grace Poe and Cynthia Villar of the Nacionalista Party – may run together in 2019 if they turn out to have really been excluded from the PDP-Laban 2019 ticket.

Pimentel was elected as Senate president when the 17th congress opened in July 2016.

Then Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, the running mate of Duterte in the 2016 presidential election, also vied for the Senate top post but majority of the senators went with Pimentel.

Nothing final

Pimentel also on Sunday said other senators who plan to seek reelection in the 2019 mid-term polls may be part of the PDP-Laban’s slate.

“They (senators) are not aware of what’s happening behind closed doors. I am fighting for them, except that right now, we are still in a stage where we are entertaining party members first. Nothing is final yet,” Pimentel said in a radio interview.

Earlier, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said the ruling party was open to supporting non-party members who favored federalism.

According to Pimentel, aside from Ejercito, he would also push for the inclusion of Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Nancy Binay, Grace Poe and Cynthia Villar in the list of PDP-Laban’s senatorial bets.

“Everyone in the majority, so that will be six, including me. I will discuss this with the speaker and finalize the list because we will only be needing 12 names in our senatorial slate,” the Senate president said.

Pimentel said he would fight for the inclusion of the five majority senators because they have been very supportive of President Rodrigo Duterte’s legislative agenda.

“They were very supportive and because of that support they also deserve at least a reserve slot in the PDP-Laban senatorial ticket,” he added.