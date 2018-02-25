PDP-Laban to kick out members linked to drugs

MEMBERS of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) “tagged” in the drug list of President Rodrigo Duterte would be suspended and if proven involved in illegal drugs, expelled, PDP-Laban president, Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd said.

He made the remark on Saturday in support of the President’s declaration on Thursday that membership in the ruling party would not help politicians evade prosecution if they are part of the drug trade.

“There is ‘zero tolerance’ for politicians who use their position to spread harm among the people, even if they are members of the party,” he said.

Pimentel said membership in the party is a privilege reserved for those who actively support the party’s principles and policies in words and deeds.

The Senate President said the continued existence of the illegal drug trade is “contrary to the principles of the party.”

“You are not a true member of PDP-Laban if you defy our Chairman’s campaign against illegal drugs,” Pimentel said.

He added that the PDP vice chairman, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, would spearhead efforts to purge the party’s ranks of corrupt members.

Cusi is the head of the Party’s discipline committee.

“As the President and our Chairman said, if you are unfairly linked to the drug trade, you will be given the chance to clear your name,” the senator said. “However, no help will come to you if we can confirm the allegations.”

He said that the rapid expansion of PDP-Laban, which was swamped with thousands of applications, allowed these “questionable members” to enter the party, but with the party’s multi-step membership review process, these individuals would be eventually identified and removed.