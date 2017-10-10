PDP-Laban to stop accepting new members

POLITICIANS who are contemplating joining the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) should now decide because the party will be closing its doors to new members by the end of November this year.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said a deadline was set in order to give the party enough time to screen and vet potential members.

It would also allow PDP-Laban to have enough time to choose its candidates for the May 2019 national elections.

“PDP Laban is a party for those who believe in its principles, whether it is in power or not. We are not a party of political convenience,” said Pimentel.

“By stopping recruitment, we will have time to indoctrinate and train our members, screen possible candidates, and absorb our new members into our grassroots infrastructure,” he added.

Just recently, Pimentel identified those who will be part of the party’s senatorial slate for 2019 which include House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas and Representatives Alfredo Benitez (Negros Occidental), Geraldine Roman (Bataan), and Karlo Nograles (Davao City).

The PDP-Laban president said the party will try to come up with 12 candidates but it is open to coalesce with other parties if needed.

Those who recently joined the ruling party were Governors Abdusakur Tan of Sulu, Zaldy Villa of Siquijor, and Vice Gov. Peter Alfaro of Occidental Mindoro.