PDS shareholders snub LandBank offer

A government-owned bank’s bid to take over the operator of the country’s fixed income bourse has hit a roadblock with just one shareholder willing to sell its stake.

Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank), which had announced that it would be accepting offers from Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDSHC) stakeholders from March 5 up to April 5, has been forced to reissue invitations to sell.

“Well, we actually issued to all but only one accepted. I’m not gonna divulge who because we have a confidentiality agreement,” LandBank President and CEO Alex Buenaventura told reporters on Monday.

“We reissued offer letters last Friday to all PDS shareholders because [during]the first round, which we did last March, not too many accepted our offer,” Buenaventura said.

LandBank will not be revising its purchase price of P360 per share, he added.

Despite the setback, Buenaventura expressed confidence that the state-owned bank would eventually win over PDHSC stockholders given the Philippine Stock Exchange’s (PSE) decision not to engage in a bidding war.

“We’re quite confident because the PSE has already pulled out from the intent to acquire majority of PDS so that … [makes]LandBank as the only interested party now,” he said.

“Our offer is P360, which is higher than their (the PSE’s) offer before at P320 and our offer is in cash; PSE’s offer was in stocks,” he added.

Buenaventura has said that LandBank would need about P1.5 billion to acquire control of PDHSC, which would be sourced from its own existing capital.

LandBank, which currently owns 1.56 percent of PDS through the Bankers Association of the Philippines, has engaged the Development Bank of the Philippines as financial adviser for the transaction.

Buenaventura has said that the acquisition of PDS will not only be a potentially profitable investment but is also aligned with the government’s capital markets development program.

Bond issuances, he explained, will be fostered via the LandBank branches nationwide.

“The objective really of Landbank is to ensure that capital-raising by SMEs (small and medium enterprises) will really be promoted, nurtured and developed by issuing corporate bonds,” Buenaventura said, adding that “we in government were quite apprehensive [about this]if there was a merger of PDS with PSE,” he added.

PDS is the parent company of Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. (PDEX) and Philippine Depository and Trust Co. (PDTC). PDEX is the dealing exchange for fixed income securities while PDTC acts as depository and registry for participants for both fixed income and equity securities.