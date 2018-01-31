Peabo Bryson leads RWM’s V-Day concert

Grammy Award winner Peabo Bryson is Resort’s World Manila’s featured foreign artist for the Valentine’s concert season in February.

Bryson, who is known as “The King of Balladeers,” will perform live at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on February 13 in a show titled “Love Rocks!”

With 20 albums to his credit, Bryson has enjoyed an unprecedented across-the-board level of international success, with the distinction of being the first artist in music history to have separate records topping four different charts.

Bryson was among the premier silky-voiced soul artists who emerged as the softer, more sophisticated urban contemporary sound became dominant in the ‘70s and ‘80s. He had hit duets with Natalie Cole, Roberta Flack, Melissa Manchester, and even the Philippines’ Lea Salonga.

He biggest hits include “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain;” “Through the Fire” and “Unconditional Love,” among others.

Bryson won his first Grammy in 1992 for his performance of the song “Beauty and the Beast” with Céline Dion. His second came the following year for “A Whole New World” (Aladdin’s Theme) with Regina Belle, known as the only Disney to top the Billboard 100 at No. 1.

International recording artist J Michaels who hosts the Love Rocks! series and the J Michaels band will join Bryson on stage, as well as Filipina singer Jenine Desiderio of the “Miss Saigon Fame.”

Love Rocks! is a successful international trademarked concept show, where J Michaels and features one or more multi-platinum and Grammy headliner artists. Now on its 10th year, the concert is presented in the Philippines cooperation with Grand Leisure Corporation and Events by WEG Inc. More information is available online at www.ticketworld.com.ph.