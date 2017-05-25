Peace and chiefs

ISRAEL’s Netanyahu was hugely hopeful that a Trump visit would represent a new era in Israel-US relations. The Israeli prime minister loathed the Obama administration. Both needed a respite from domestic discomforts. Netanyahu’s political survival is clearly connected with a renewed and stronger American-Israeli bond. Very visible dagger looks are now emanating from a country that Trump just visited which is Saudi Arabia. Also frowning are Israel’s neighbors like Jordan, Egypt, Iran and Lebanon.

* * *

Chaired by Sen. Ping Lacson, the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs reported that Lascañas’ testimony is flooded with loopholes and uncertainty on material facts. Apart from the lack of corroborating evidence, his testimony was easily negated and destroyed by established facts, legal presumptions and resolutions of government agencies concerned, the committee report #97 said.

Yet, this is one of the basis of the much-hyped “crime against humanity” case filed by Lascañas’ lawyer Jude Sabio with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Mr. Duterte, which relied heavily on the testimonies of both self-confessed hitmen. The other is the testimony of self-confessed DDS hitman Edgar Matobato.

Lacson said that aside from the extrajudicial confession, no other piece of evidence was presented to prove the alleged conspiracy. Therefore, their confession has no probative value. Even Sen. Richard J. Gordon did not play into the hands of these men labeling them as “damaged goods.”

It is really mind-boggling how the ICC and Western media could let themselves be taken for a ride by these two self-confessed killers and treat our country with disrespect.

* * *

President Duterte, with other Cabinet officials, has cut short his visit to Russia and is flying back to the Philippines in view of the Marawi incident.

This time, we do not hear any excuses that “all flights are fully booked and that the trip was planned a year ago.”

* * *

My postings on Facebook are somehow a personal survey on how my friends coming from different social brackets express their likes and dislikes on pinpointed issues. Mostly written with humor in-between the lines, gathered perceptions are usually based on their exposure to daily news headlines of the traditional media like radio, television and print. Opinions are gradually formed which ultimately lay the ground for arriving at certain judgments. Some will swiftly join the trending bandwagon without the analytics required like research or data gathering.

* * *

Humor quotes to remember after every election:

“Bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote.”

“Politics is supposed to be ‘the second oldest profession’.”

I have come to realize that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.

“One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.

* * *

I am an amateur photographer and was in love with this craft as early as my college days. Infatuation that bloomed into the deepest of love up to this day. For me, it will always be a love triangle between me, my camera and my subject. Grateful if someone takes notice but completely happy and satisfied with this three-cornered relationship wherever I go. First, I try and learn how to press my shutter without alterations in mind, trying to hurdle these challenges out of various situations and limitations. Creation of beautiful things like dabbing paint on a canvas, is something personal, not to impress anybody but to sample and enjoy the divinity of this earth’s creations. And I find this discipline most fulfilling and complete. Photography is about the sigh, a heartbeat skipped, a weird lump in your throat during moments of awe, and that strange grin in your lips when no one else is looking. I always ask myself to shoot freely as a bird, always keeping in mind that it is my own space in this world, where I can leap, fly and bounce without restraint. As for others similarly enchanted, be guided by your belief and purpose…own your camera, own your subject and most important, own yourself. If born again, I wish that I would still be an amateur photographer. The knitted brows, grins, and total happiness is well worth it. Many times over.

* * *

Now come on smokers, there’s no truth to the rumor that there will be a designated place for non-smokers.

* * *

You jog and get hungry. You go to the gym and get hungry. You swim and get hungry. You ride a bike and get hungry. Why suffer all these and get hungry? Why not just eat? Burp.

* * *

True friends give help without pre-conditions and will not make you look like a beggar in accepting it. One gives assistance without saying “you owe me so much so you have to do this or else…” As they say in Filipino, “Kahit walang laman ang tiyan, may dignidad din namang kapiraso ang nangangailangan. Ang pagtanggi ay hindi kahambugan. Manapa’y ito ay mabunyi at makatarungang kaisipan.”

* * *

From what I learned from DoT, tourism management is simple. JUST THINK LIKE A TOURIST.

Put yourself in the shoes of your customers, and not just their wallets. And see to it that their trips will always be memorable for repeats.

* * *

The United States of America: “Let us all work for world peace, stop all human rights-related violations and killings, and fight terrorism at all costs. In the meantime, here is the list of the world’s most advanced armaments and weaponry. We have submarines, stealth fighter planes and bombers, cruise missiles, aircraft carriers, battleships, smart bombs, you name it, we have it. Available 24/7. just dial 1-800-ANNIHILATE.”

* * *

The Anti-Distracted Driving Law is suspended. Many are hoping that those who crafted the implementing rules and regulations without prior consultations will be suspended as well. One good thing though, DOTr listens.

* * *

A carrot eaten without a stick is definitely healthy.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.