Peace and chips

TERRORISM and violent extremism endanger the peace, stability and security of our region because these threats know no boundaries.

How I wish that someday, the word “threat” will be replaced by the word “borderless peace.”

Protectionism is the major stumbling block in any regional business integration. Focus should be less on governments and more on all of its people.

We survived hosting the Asean 2017. Our gratitude for the tarps spell-checkers and the Asean lanes critics. We owe you that much.

Congrats to all involved in the Asean preparations. We are aware that it took years of planning to make it happen. And it takes only a few minutes for detractors seated in the comfort of their cars and offices to bring it down.

* * *

Trudeau raises EJK and PRRD felt insulted. Dumping toxic waste in our country is definitely not considered as extrajudicial killing in Canada. At least Trudeau did not consider “Extra Jollibee Killings” in its Chicken Joy offering.

PRRD should have dished out Mary MacGregor’s “Torn Between Two Lovers” when he sang at the request of Trump to signify his friendship with both the US and China. Putin could have responded by singing the theme song of an old sitcom called “Three’s a Company.”

While most people tried to get the substance of the 2017 Asean, digest the views of the attending leaders, some were busy scrutinizing the flaws and lapses of the host country. Nothing has changed for those who will never accept anything coming from the present governance. And they call themselves “The Healers.”

For students, these are the complete names of the recently concluded 31st Asean Summit delegates (courtesy of Reuters):

Timor Leste Foreign Minister Aurelio Guterres, South Korea President Moon Jae-in, Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Myanmar State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, US President Donald Trump, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, China Premier Li Keqiang, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesia President Joko Widodo, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

– Had to repost this to avoid scrutiny of vigilant bloggers-spell-checkers.

* * *

How can you not fall in love with Japanese single malt whisky?

Distillery is set in a forest. Matured in Bordeaux wine casks and sherry casks. It also features malt matured in Mizunara casks, adding subtle fragrant oak notes.

Smell: Toasted barley, seed and nut loaf, chopped almonds and a little bit of barrel char. Hints of milk chocolate and dried grass bring sweetness.

Taste: Much more fruit on the palate, but it’s by no means a sweet whisky. Still rich, herbaceous and grassy, with a waft of smoke along the way.

Finish: Quite short but enjoyable with orange peel and a touch of minerals. Vanilla lasts and lasts, with spicy but sweet cinnamon acting as a final flourish.

That is why some revelers call this “the nectar of the gods.”

(Note: Single malt whisky is from one single distillery whereas a blended malt whisky is from multiple distilleries. Blended tends to be more consistent whereas single malt varies from year to year. If you think of it like you would wine, it’s a little more relatable. Some bottles are from a single vineyard whereas other wines are blends from multiple vineyards. It doesn’t mean one is better than the other, just different.)

* * *

A bit of good news for us to celebrate:

Team PHI bags 8 medals in Cheerleading World Championships

The unheralded MAG Irigia Team led the charge, taking home two gold medals in the Senior Cheer Dance Team and the Senior Cheer Dance Doubles categories.

* * *

Asean leaders sign landmark migrant rights pact. The provisions of the agreement, called the Asean Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of Rights of Migrant Workers, include allowing laborers to join unions and prohibiting employers from confiscating their workers’ passports.

Other provisions include upholding fair treatment of migrant workers with respect to gender and nationality, providing for visitation rights by family members, ensuring the protection of their right to access information pertaining to their employment and employment-related conditions, and respecting their right to fair and appropriate remuneration and benefits.

One good news as well was a side agreement sealed between the Philippines and Russia—nine deals involving extradition, transportation and nuclear energy, among others—during President Rodrigo Duterte’s bilateral meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu leads drive to revive historic Pasig River. He is correct in saying that taking care of the river is a shared responsibility. The government cannot do it alone. Waste disposal will never be a success if the public will not cease dumping waste into the once pristine waterway. Strict implementation of the law by city governments around it is vital. Add to this the laxity of big corporations in controlling toxic waste emanating from their sites.

* * *

The use of Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD), otherwise known as “sonic weapon” to disperse rallies is now an issue. Gabriela party-list Rep. Emmi de Jesus said the use of a sound cannon on a “democratic” protest showed the “desperation” of President Rodrigo Duterte in handling the frustration of Filipinos in his administration.

– It means that the protesters “kind of noise” are the only one that should be tolerated at all times as a valid democratic expression of dissent. And that includes violent pushing to break the police line. There will come a time that rallyists will have their own “police dispersal” units.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.