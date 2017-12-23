Peace begets peace when both sides seriously seek it

The initiative of goodwill taken by President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday to suspend combat operations against the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines throughout the Christmas holidays — despite his security officials’ recommendation to the contrary — has yielded the desired result.

Two days later, the New People’s Army followed Duterte’s lead and declared an eight-day unilateral ceasefire, starting from 6:00 p.m. on December 24 to 6:00 p.m.of December 26 and again on December 30 to January 2 of 2018.

Indeed, there is a season for everything under heaven. Even warring groups recognize a time to lay down their arms and go back to the comfort of one’s home and family when the Yuletide season beckons.

In this nation of over 100 million inhabitants from various cultural backgrounds and beliefs as diverse as the archipelago’s more than 7,000 islands, three things can hold Filipinos together: geography, hunger for rice, and Christmas reunions. Regardless of their cultural or religious background and financial orientation, come Christmas time, Filipinos love to get together, give each other presents, and eat. Rice will always be on the menu, of course, along with bread and noodles, as well as all other carbohydrates-rich dishes.

The idea of enjoying the warmth of being with family and friends becomes irresistible to a Filipino when Christmas comes, especially knowing that the people closest to him share his faith in the reason for the season—the birth of the Son of the Deity he believes in, as celebrated around the world. No one of that persuasion would want to be left out and alone on that day—such miserable thought is dreaded and must be avoided if it is within one’s power to do so.

But even if you don’t believe an iota of such God-centered thought, the pull of Christmas—or call it another name if you find Christianity too irrational and cheesy for your bent — just tugs at one’s sense of belongingness. The human psyche is just built that way, designed for companionship, and for Filipinos who are known around the world for their sunny, cheerful smile and hospitality, Christmas is simply a special time of year for bonding with family, colleagues and friends.

Recognizing this Filipino characteristic, Duterte, the populist President, knew at heart he only had to declare a ceasefire with the group he earlier branded as terrorists, even unilaterally, and there shall be peace. True enough, the lure of breaking away from all that fighting and being home for Christmas needed no special plenum to convince the communist leaders it was what’s best for their weary armed units.

“Christmas holds a special place in the hearts of our countrymen. This unilateral ceasefire would lessen the apprehension of the public this Christmas season,” the President’s spokesman, Harry Roque, said on Wednesday. “In the observance of this occasion, we hope that all Filipinos would stand together as one nation and aspire for peace.”

To which the CPP-NPA responded on Friday: This unilateral declaration of a ceasefire is “in observance of the Filipino people’s traditional holidays and the Party’s 49th anniversary” on December 26.

Beyond the December merry-making, however, this peace stands fragile. President Duterte had terminated all talks with the communist group. The reality of a resumption of the peace negotiations post-Christmas may be bleak. Yet, the future, to the eye of the regular Filipino, is not. Life will simply go on, with or without the war.

Making a difference in the life of the nation by ending the war with the Communists largely lies in the hands of the government. But just as they responded positively to the call of Christmas peace, perhaps the Communists may start changing their tacks in the year ahead and likewise respond positively to the call of nation building in a new era of peace.

This rebellion has plagued our nation for six decades now. By hook or by talks, this war must end. The whole nation continues to hope that under Duterte’s leadership — he’s the only one we’ve got at the moment — may still deliver that elusive peace.