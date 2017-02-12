Peace by Piece

Peace and Justice should walk hand in hand. Never a step ahead of each other. Sincerity, trust and respect will help push them faster to the desired end. Any attempt to distort this will just increase travel time.

* * *

DENR’s chief Gina Lopez Roy’s decision to close down 23 mining firms may be too harsh a move especially in the eyes of the business sector. To her credit, she was chosen by the President to do exactly what he wants her to do. It’s Gina’s way of saying “wala tayong problema umayos lang kayong lahat.”

* * *

Let’s face it. Too many mining firms have been abusive for decades guided by profits, disregarding rules and regulations at the expense of its workers and those living around their areas of operations. They did not care a bit about toxic wastes and the disruption of the ecosystem – the air we breathe, erosion and aquatic life. Time to end this foolishness.

* * *

I wish that the CBCP will practice what we hear during mass – “let us offer each other the sign of peace” instead of being harsh critics taking sides on every political issue that tend to encourage differences and disagreements.

* * *

POLICE Chief Ronald dela Rosa has signed an order dismissing 99 policemen after they were found guilty of using illegal drugs, an official said Friday. These men are now scared hearing forceful and loud knocks in their domicile in the wee hours of the night. Most likely, it may not come from a pizza delivery guy.

* * *

One key approach that should be used in a peace pact should be a “constitutive substantives.” which will reflect its strengths and weaknesses, virtues and shortcomings that will propel future meetings.

* * *

A “good” agreement should result in durable peace because a “bad” agreement will result in delays, setbacks, or even the collapse of the entire peace process.

* * *

One angle or another approach should be sustainability of the stringent requirements that the peace process may require.

* * *

The provisions of an agreement should always meet these criteria: precision of wording, technical feasibility, international legitimacy, and detailed implementation timetable.

* * *

A mediator or negotiator should be duty bound to ensure that negotiations between the parties meet these high standards, even if it means standing up to impatient cynical bystanders and some members the parties themselves.

* * *

They should promote a process of gradual accommodation between the peace agreement and realities on the ground, which is the only path towards a lasting peace.

* * *

The last point to consider is, of course, relevance to the United Nations. The organization is often called upon to be the senior international actor in the implementation phase of a peace process.

This is on the correct assumption that it possesses a variety of assets, including technical expertise, financial resources, international legitimacy, peacekeeping troops and implementation experience.

* * *

But sometimes, we have the incorrect assumption that it has the power to enforce agreements reached or guarantee physical security. For the organization to be successful in this implementation role, it is important that it be able to identify in each case what kind of challenges are likely to emerge during implementation – be it as a result of formal requests from the parties or as a consequence of the terms of the settlement plan – and ascertain whether it is equipped to meet them.

* * *

It is convenient to say that thousands will be unemployed if mining firms are closed down. We should mention as well the nation’s treasury losing export revenues.

* * *

But why are we totally blind to the fact that MILLIONS of lives in the future will be lost when the environment will be ultimately destroyed?

* * *

Are we not taking for granted short-sightedly the irreparable damage being done to our surroundings all because of money?

* * *

I want the peace process to continue of course. Who would not want to live unbothered by clashes that make your movement always at risk. Peace will always be elusive in this mortal world.

* * *

Both sides should understand that peace negotiation is a thorny path and wounds are acquired along the way. That is why the sight of our beautiful flag soaring in the sky should be the primary and the ONLY image that they should keep in their minds.

* * *

Humility, good faith and unity should be consistent in every step. Suspicion, political ambition, or malicious intention to get ahead of the other should be trashed if a good result is targeted.

* * *

We should take note that we now have a government that is willing to listen and forget the past. The revolutionaries should sincerely take advantage of this rare opportunity. Both sides have gained so much in such a short time and it will be a waste to scrap what both parties have achieved.

* * *

We all know the countless lives that we had to sacrifice in the pursuit of kinship under one flag. The irony is that both parties want the same thing: the upliftment of the lives of our countrymen. So why fight?

* * *

Let us end the bloodbath. Let us start anew as one for the sake of our children, grandchildren and the future generations to come.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.