Peace Corps and IBM join forces to promote disaster preparedness

Ambassador Sung Kim recently administered the swearing-in of three new Peace Corps Response Volunteers (PCRVs) at the Peace Corps Office in Manila.

These PCRVs are experts on information communication technology and are now beginning a five-month assignment with local partner institutions including the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PhiVolcs).

This group is part of an innovative public-private partnership between the US Peace Corps and IBM in which participants from the IBM Corporate Service Corps (IBM-CSC) and PCRVs collaborate with Philippine partners on high-impact projects in the areas of disaster risk reduction and management. The PCRVs and IBM-CSC participants will provide technical support to improve the fast and accurate dissemination of information concerning disaster preparation and response. Along with the efforts to enhance information systems, they will also conduct staff capacity development activities with Pagasa and PhiVolcs.

This is the second Peace Corps and IBM partnership in the Philippines. The first was successfully completed in cooperation with the International Rice Research Institute in Los Baños, Laguna, an international research organization dedicated to reducing poverty and hunger, improving the health and welfare of rice farmers and consumers and protecting the rice-growing environment for future generations through rice science.