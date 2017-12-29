We will soon leave behind another year in this current century. Eighteen years ago, we were all agog as we began a new millennium, a new century. On the first day of the coming new year — as we did when the new century dawned — we begin as always with wishes for happiness, prosperity and peace, always hoping that the coming year will be better than the year that has just passed.

Some two thousand and ten years ago, a baby who would be known as the Prince of Peace was born and the angels announced the glad tidings of his birth, proclaiming “peace on earth to men of good will”. But it seems that peace has been elusive, the world over the centuries wracked by wars, violence and hatred. In our country, even as we prepared to remember that wondrous miracle of the first Christmas, our peace continued to be shattered with the stories of extrajudicial killings.

Why has our world failed to achieve the peace gifted to us through the miracle of a God who out of love came down to be one with us? The answer, it seems to me, lies in the way that the other half of the angels’ message has been amended to something more politically acceptable. Of course we do wish “good will to men” but this can really be achieved only if we fulfill the condition that peace will come to men who are of good will.

Let us not sit on our high horses and smugly think that we are righteous, that we pay our tithes and taxes, that we are not corrupt and grafters. Many of us are quick to condemn others, claiming to be “white” while others are “black”. I would like to know if these self-righteous people are all that clean. Finger-pointing continues to be the order of the day, with others accused of being corrupt, cheats or coddlers of murderers. But think again: Isn’t everyone in the fray looking out for number one?

We do not need a self-appointed and self-proclaimed sinless messiah for our country. What we need is someone who can steer our ship of state through the shoals of continuing economic turbulent waters. We need someone who will lead our nation — and everyone — and this someone need not have a halo. However, he has to be transparent and accountable, and don’t forget — competent.

How we long for peace and yet, this can really only be achieved when we become truly men of goodwill. When we recognize that we are all brothers and sisters. When we do our job and accept our responsibilities with honor. When we do not have to resort to muck-raking just to show that we are “better”. When we care for those less fortunate without demeaning them with dole-outs but truly recognizing that the poor were created with the dignity of a human being in the likeness of God. When we accept each other with our differences in race, religion, age, wealth, education and skills. When we “agree to disagree” with a smile on our faces. When we truly love.

Peace on earth! We don’t have to carry a banner or joust with windmills but we can all strive for this in the little and sincere and humble ways of our daily lives. As men of good will, we can honestly and truthfully say, with love in our hearts, “good will to men”. Because the Prince of Peace came to bring us peace on earth.

