Peace pipe in Singapore

WHEN Israel launched its “pre-emptive strike” in Syria, the UN lamely asked for sobriety. My questions are:

Will the New York Times feature articles demonizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as dictator-murderer?

Will Agnes Callamard visit an Israeli university to lecture on human rights? Will the European Parliament send a team to Jerusalem to investigate crimes committed by the Prime Minister?

Will Time magazine add Netanyahu to its list of “strongmen?” Let’s not kid each other if your answer is “Yes.”

* * *

Cebu’s Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot survives ambush. The ambushers missed the expected LOOT.

News: Two dead in Paris knife attack, including knifeman.

A knifeman shouting “Allahu Akbar” was shot dead by police in central Paris last Saturday after he killed one person and injured four, prompting a terror investigation. No, it is not true that the knife-wielding man is a Batangueño and he did not shout “Ala-eh Akbar.”

I chanced upon this news item that says “Anne Curtis explores breathtaking Batanes.” After looking at the photos, I’m not quite sure if the “breathtaking” part refers to Batanes or Anne Curtis wearing a bikini.

I suggest that a new airline should be launched for the filthy rich featuring luxurious amenities like a king-size bed, breakfast buffet and a neat shower room. I suggest that it should be named “AIRBnB.”

* * *

Supreme Court spokesmen rarely express their own opinions regarding decisions and actions of the justices, preferring to stick to their role as bearer of official statements. Theodore Te broke this tradition by saying that he is entitled to ventilate his personal views on things. This is an example of what is ailing our judiciary. The high court’s spokesman’s vision became blurred and exposed his biases in favor of the appointing power.

Social media is a happy and a very informative place. When legal issues are discussed, everybody suddenly possess postgraduate degrees in law. When Charter issues are on the table, all members become constitutionalists. When financial matters are involved, they suddenly become expert economists. They even become master chefs recommending culinary delights upon checking a diner they accidentally discovered. And they are the regular ones who decry the absence of press freedom and expression.

* * *

President Benigno Aquino 3rd said that his political opponents were out to “demonize” him through the Dengvaxia issue.

Gordon: “I have no grudge against anybody. Unfortunately, the fact show that at the very least he was grossly negligent…especially on the matter of procurement that is causing all these problems. I’m not the one who files charges. I just investigate and as they come I look at them. There is no political color in my judgment.”

— Mr. BSA 3rd, do you mean to say that all the resource persons that testified were out to demonize you? Surely you are not implying that the grief of those families of victims were simply “acting” just to tarnish your image. Are you saying that records of autopsies, testimonies of health experts and the timeline of occurrence were fabricated and that the time spent deliberating on the matter was a just a conspiracy to put you in a bad light?

* * *

Everybody is excited with the forthcoming meeting of Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. Tentatively, they will meet in Singapore but understandably, there are no details yet.

I have my personal suspicion that they will be billeted at Marina Bay Sands. Trump on the left tower, Kim on the right and the interpreters in the middle. It will be tough to reach an agreement if they will both swim to reach each other at the world’s longest rooftop infinity pool.

What I’m worried about is the tough talks that may arise between their barbers. Of course, Donald will bring tons of burgers as comfort food while the Little Rocket Man may prefer the South Korean kimchi that will be flown in by Moon Jae-in.

Trump should ask Kim to stop testing long range missiles directed at the US mainland as the people of Hawaii and Guam will always be in danger as his tests will always be short of the intended targets.

Kim is expected to ask Donald to stop saying “You’re Fired” while Donald will request Kim not to say “Fire” anymore.

More prisoners are expected to be released. Kim Jong-un will release Dennis Rodman while Trump will reciprocate by releasing Stormy Daniels.

My only request is to fast-track the meeting by not hiring a 92-year-old moderator by the name of Mahathir Mohamad. Both leaders cannot afford to meet for three months as they will be missed by their countrymen. Or will they?

* * *

The Department of Finance is lining up more taxes on ‘sin’ products like tobacco and alcohol. I thought all the time that gasoline and diesel are ‘sin’ products as well due to their rising costs.

There is no prohibition for ousted CJ Sereno to file an appeal and the high court will just tackle and rule on the case again in another session without her as chief justice. I just hope that when the final decision that she is out is finally reached, she will not say again, “We won!”

What “constitutional crisis” are we talking about? We just held barangay and SK elections, all courts are functioning, government and private offices are open, commerce is business as usual, travel bugs can go anywhere they please, tri-media is still printing and broadcasting and EDSA’s traffic is nightmarish as usual. I guess these critics had been to too many visits to Disneyland and got dizzy riding the roller coasters too often.

* * *

