Peace signs over South China Sea?

Some of my businessmen friends I ran into a hotel in Makati the other day invited me to drink with them because finally peace will be achieved in the Korean peninsula. “The war clouds are gone.”

They have been following the latest developments on the Korean peninsula: the scheduled meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jung-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in next month, and between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in June. Their publicized agendas are the denuclearization of North Korea.

Businessmen are generally more realistic than optimistic unless evidences for success is at hand, I regarded their statement as a question instead. My reply was a word of caution: Nothing is sure at this point in time. Offer a toast to peace in our region until the binding agreement is signed by ALL parties—known and otherwise– involved.

To students of geopolitics and global developments, and those unfamiliar with international relations, formal agreements are finalized and signed only after the preliminary negotiations by less-ranking government officials below the Head of State and conditions or references of the agreement(s) are done and announced partly. In practice, not all details of agreements or treaties are publicized for security reasons. This is one reality journalists for international news organizations learn and go by.

Moon has been quoted in international wire service reports that North Korea is willing to stop its nuclear arms build-up and testings. He said: “I don’t think denuclearization has different meanings for South and North Korea. The North is expressing a will for a complete denuclearization….

“They have not attached any conditions that the U.S. cannot accept, such as the withdrawal of American troops from South Korea. All they are talking about ­­­­­­is the end of the hostile policies against North Korea, followed by a guarantee of security.”

More realistic geopolitical observers, however, caution that the term “denuclearization” has not been clearly defined in the ministerial level of negotiations. So disagreements could still be coming as far as terminology is concerned. In diplomatic negotiations, actually the mutual objectives remain to put one over the other party because national interests are one’s priority.So deception (translated in diplomacy: prudence) is also the name of the game.

North Korea has test fired four nuclear warhead rockets over South Korea and Japan in the past two years. And the United Nations Security Council members (including Communist Russia and China) unanimously voted to impose bans on fuel and energy exports to the Pyongyang regime. Earlier the U.S.and its allies banned food and medicine exports to Pyongyang for its refusal to have U.N. nuclear inspection teams to visit all their nuclear plants.

Pyongyang has always considered the U.S. its enemy since the Korean War ended in a truce in 1954 and the U.S. has maintained a 28,500 troops and war materiels in military bases there to assist the South Koreans in case the Communist Northern troops invade as they did in 1952 “for reunification (with direct aids of Russia under Marshal Joseph Stalin and China under Chairman Mao Tse-tung).

China’s official news agency Xinhwa has reported Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chungying has said in a press briefing that China “supported ending the state of war on the Korean peninsula.” China send troops and tanks to fight South Korea, the U.S. and the allied forces during the Korean War.

South Korea is reported to be considering to convert the 1954 truce treaty into a peace treaty in preparation for the Kim-Moon meeting. This would include probably international assistance for the North Korean economy which is mostly industrial based. The Pyongyang regime imports most of its food and energy needs.

Trump had announced the new U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo visited Kim in Pyongyang secretly last month and established “good relationship”. He has also announced after the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abein Washington the U.S. will not stop to press Pyongyang until it abandoned its nuclear weapons buildup.

These developments were preceded by show of military forces in the northeast and South China Sea areas. The U.S. and South Koreans had their joint naval exercises. At their heels was the naval exercise of China facing Taiwan. Observers perceived this as an preliminary move to forcibly take or “reunite” or “assimilate” the self-governed and independent Nationalist China’s Taiwan. China considers Taiwan as a “rebel province.”

Add to these the landings of Chinese air force planes on the Panganiban Reef(also known as Mischief Reef) in the

West Philippine Sea. The Reef is within the 200-nautical mile Special Economic Zone granted by the U.N. to the Philippines under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS). It is technically, by international laws, in international waters but China is claiming it as part of its sovereign territory—totally ignoring the UNCLOS it signed.

China has consistently refused to negotiate with the four ASEAN members—Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines these UNCLOS disputes but has offered financial and technical assistance to all ASEAN members. The offers vary in the amounts and sizes of the megaprojects. These will link the ASEAN members with China by railroads to move people and commodities.

Of course the offers are primarily–and as the hegemon to replace all others in the Asia-Pacific area—to benefit China and at the same time consistently build to complete its world class military power by 2049.

How will the ASEAN as an economic group of 10 predominantly agricultural and fisheries countries cope with the probable consequences on the short-term basis, on the intermediate future and on the long-term?

The worst is there will be a nuclear war between the U.S. and its allies and North Korea, possibly with China on Pyongyang’s side. The best is all of the nuclear and non-nuclear countries will avoid the war because it will probably be total destruction of civilization and nobody at this point would hazard who the survivors will be. Most likely they will be the worst affected due to the ruins. Another possibility: There will be no war but the nuclear arms race will continue to hound mankind for another 50 years.

We can expect the ASEAN Summit in Singapore next Friday and Saturday (April 27-28) to take this up partly. The Singapore. The Department of Foreign Affairs announced week their agenda will be “…continuing the work of advancing community building and in living up to the shared commitment of maintaining and promoting the peace, and security, and stability” of the region.

Focus of the Singapore summitry is “a resilient and innovative” ASEAN or the use of new technologies for increase productivity and faster economic developments. For most of the ASEAN members, this will acceptance of new agricultural machines and systems for production and post-harvest periods.

Watch for the Singapore announcement in the last two days of this month.

