Peace talks to push through – CPP leaders

LEADERS of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) assured President Rodrigo Duterte that peace negotiations with his administration will not be cancelled, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Duterte met with CPP Chairman Benito Tiamzon, his wife, Wilma and members of the National Democratic Front (NDF) peace panel in Malacañang Monday night.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the CPP leaders thanked Duterte for jumpstarting the peace negotiations.

“It was a meet-and-greet. Basically, they were saying ‘thank you’ for releasing their consultants. And they also mentioned their willingness to cooperate in the socio-economic reforms of the President, as long as both parties are in an agreement with whatever reforms that are being discussed,” Abella said in a news conference.

“They said that there would be no cancellation of the peace talks. But they were all very supportive… and they are all very enthusiastic about the progress of the current peace talks,” he added.

The government resumed peace negotiations with the communist group last month.

Both parties will be holding the second round of peace negotiations at the Holmenfjord Hotel in Oslo, Norway from October 6 to 10, according to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process.