Peakpower set to commence operation of 3 plants in Nov

CONCEPCION, Iloilo: Peakpower Energy, Inc. (PEI), which is 20 percent owned by listed A Brown Company Inc., is set to commence commercial operations of three power plants by November, a top executive told reporters on Wednesday.

PEI President and Chief Executive Officer Roel Castro said the company has secured a provisional certificate of compliance (COC) for the expansion of South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Socoteco II), where they plan to add capacity of 13.9 megawatts (MW).

Castro said, “It’s a matter of weeks when we will declare commerciality… after some technical tests are finished.” He said this was the same with Peakpower San Francisco, Inc. (PSFI), as the company plans to add another 1x 5.2MW to the latter’s capacity.

As for Peakpower Bukidnon, Inc. (PBI), Castro said, “We are in the final stage of performance tests… After that, it should be ready for commercial [operation]as well.”

“All expansion should be finished within the year, so that would bring us to a total of 55-MW of peaking power

plants in Mindanao,” Castro mentioned.

When asked if there were other projects in the pipeline, Castro said there are still prospects for next year.

“I just couldn’t say where because we haven’t signed any contract yet,” he said.

PEI was formed in 2013 to address the insufficient base load in the Mindanao grid for the next two-three years and in the future to allow partner electric cooperatives (ECs) to meet their demand for peaking power.

To address the power crisis in Mindanao, A Brown Co. curated a structure for various creditworthy ECs to address the power deficiencies in the region.

PEI has three units: Peakpower San Francisco, Peakpower Bukidnon, and Peakpower Soccsargen, Inc. (PSI).