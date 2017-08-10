Pearls, small bags and scarves—now trending

Pearls with panache, small bags that make big news, and colorful scarves that flow, flutter, and fascinate. These are the current trends in fashion’s accessories department in a season where iconic wardrobe pieces—the trench, the pinstriped suit, and the pearl—are getting a makeover.

Luminescent pearls, through time, have represented purity and power even as they provoke. And today’s collection is not just for ladies who lunch, but for girls with the pearls – creamy pearl drop earrings, statement necklaces, and regal looking rings. Clearly, the classic pearl has come out of its shell.

It also seems good things come in small packages this season. Look to mini bags for maximum style impact. There are fun and playful cross body bags, updated takes on classic evening bags, and edgy styles with studs, fringes, patterned straps and metal handles.

Finally, give your look a fresh perspective by wearing new scarves with an unexpected twist. Wrap yourself in large statement scarves with elegant prints, colorful and elegant neck scarves in vibrant hues and patterns.

For these three must-wear accessories of the season, take your cue from the suggestions of SM Accessories below.