Pebble Beach to host 2027 US Open, 2023 US Women’s Open

NEW YORK: Pebble Beach Golf Links, the famed oceanside course on Northern California’s Monterey Peninsula, will host the 2027 US Open and 2023 US Women’s Open, the US Golf Association (USGA) announced.

The course where Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Tom Watson have won major titles will host the 127th US Open on June 17-20, 2027, and its first US Women’s Open on June 1-4, 2023.

Pebble Beach is already set to host the 2019 US Open in the year the iconic layout will celebrate its centennial.

The 2027 edition of the US Open would be the seventh staged at Pebble Beach, the first of them coming in 1972 when Nicklaus won his third crown.

Watson beat Nicklaus by two shots to win the 1982 US Open while Tom Kite won the championship in 1992, Woods stormed to victory by 15 strokes eight years later, and Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell claimed his only major title in 2010.

“The USGA is committed to bringing our championships to golf’s greatest venues and the opportunity to have the best players in the world, female and male, compete at this iconic course will provide a fantastic showcase of the game,” USGA president Diana Murphy said.

Pebble Beach also staged the PGA Championship once, in 1977.

Shinnecock Hills in Southampton will host the second major of the year next June, while the 2018 US Women’s Open will be held at Shoal Creek in Alabama.

AFP