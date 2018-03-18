Pedals and Prayers

On the road with ‘Bisikleta Iglesia’ Year Five

There are various expressions of faith especially during Lent, the season for contemplation and acts of devotion.

In Batangas, a spiritual journey can mean a two-wheel pilgrimage as “Bisikleta Iglesia” rolls out on it’s fifth year on March 24. Participating cyclists will head out by 5:30 am with running priest Robert Reyes leading the 52–kilometer religious and heritage tour.

Mounted by Lima Park Hotel, stopovers at seven churches go though Sto. Niño Parish Church, Marian Orchard, Divino Amor Chapel-Redemptorist, Parish of Mary Mediatrix of All Grace, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Monastery, Metropolitan Cathedral of San Sebastian and Parish Church of St. Therese of the Child Jesus.

Last year, the event was attended by over 150 cyclists from Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite and Manila. It was also a gathering of cyclists from different age brackets. In 2017, the youngest participant was 11-year-old EJ Yabut while the oldest was Efren Evangelista, 67 years old.

The event’s registration fee is inclusive of breakfast, packed snack, and buffet lunch. The first 100 registrants will receive commemorative Bisikleta Iglesia jerseys.

For more information, visit www.limaparkhotel.com or email inquiries to reservations@limaparkhotel.com and limaparkhotel_reservations@yahoo.com.