‘Pedophile’ falls in NAIA

Immigration and police officers arrested a suspected American pedophile at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 after the authorities learned that he was about to meet with his intended victims yesterday.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Robin Hoyt Alderman, 58, was arrested by the members of the Bureau of Immigration’s Border Control and Intelligence Unit led by intelligence officers Erwin Ortanez and Bienvenido Castillo.

Morente said the US Embassy tipped Philippine officials about Alderman’s trip to Manila and his intention to meet with his victims whom he contacted through the Internet.

“His conversation with his victims suggested that Alderman was going to meet them when he comes here and have sexual intercourse with them,” Morente said.

Immigration operatives joined officers of the Women and Children Protection Center of the Philippine National Police in making the arrest.

Alderman was taken to Camp Crame, the police headquarters, for questioning.

Immigration acting spokesman Grifton Medina said Alderman will be charged and will be subjected to deportation proceedings for being an undesirable alien.