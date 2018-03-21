‘Peeping Tom’ of a godfather can be sued for voyeurism

Dear PAO,

My ninong (godfather) has lived in our house ever since I was a kid. He is like a second father to me, and he is very much close to me and my siblings. On the eve of my 20th birthday, I took a shower in one of the bathrooms on the second floor. It was hot that night so I opened the windows thinking that no one would see me anyway from the ground. As I was showering and soaping my naked body, I noticed a camera flash in between the leaves of an adjacent tree with a direct view of the bathroom window. Panicking a little, I took the bathroom soap and threw it onto the tree where a man was apparently hiding. I then rushed to close the window and dressed up to call for help. Suddenly, my ninong came rushing to me and apologizing for what he had done. It was only then that I realized that he was the “Peeping Tom” who was capturing my nudity in his cellphone. I want to file criminal charges against him for my own protection and that of my siblings. May I seek your legal advice on this? Thank you.

Carlo

Dear Carlo,

Based on the facts you have narrated, it appears that you may file a criminal complaint for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9995, or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, against your godfather. Under Section 5 of this law, the penalty of imprisonment of not less than three (3) years but not more than seven (7) years and a fine of not less than One Hundred Thousand Pesos (P100,000.00) but not more than Five Hundred Thousand Pesos (P500,000.00) shall be imposed upon any person found guilty of committing the acts prohibited under this law.

More precisely, Section 4 of RA 9995 prohibits the following acts, to wit:

“(a) To take photo or video coverage of a person or group of persons performing sexual act or any similar activity or to capture an image of the private area of a person/s such as the naked or undergarment-clad genitals, public area, buttocks or female breast without the consent of the person/s involved and under circumstances in which the person/s has/have a reasonable expectation of privacy;

(b) To copy or reproduce, or to cause to be copied or reproduced, such photo or video or recording of sexual act or any similar activity with or without consideration;

(c) To sell or distribute, or cause to be sold or distributed, such photo or video or recording of sexual act, whether it be the original copy or reproduction thereof; or

(d) To publish or broadcast, or cause to be published or broadcast, whether in print or broadcast media, or show or exhibit the photo or video coverage or recordings of such sexual act or any similar activity through VCD/DVD, Internet, cellular phones and other similar means or device.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Moreover, under Section 3 of RA 9995, circumstances in which a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy means “that he/she could disrobe in privacy, without being concerned that an image or a private area of the person was being captured; or circumstances in which a reasonable person would believe that a private area of the person would not be visible to the public, regardless of whether that person is in a public or private place.”

In addition, it is also immaterial that your godfather is a person living inside your own home as you had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the bathroom while taking a shower. Such a circumstance is clearly extant from the fact that your uncle even had to painstakingly climb up a tree if only to get a direct and unobstructed view of your naked body, pubic area and buttocks. Neither is your gender material to the criminal case as the wordings of the law is neutral. Should you intend to pursue this criminal action, you may begin by filing a complaint-affidavit before the Office of the City or Provincial Prosecutor in order that a preliminary investigation may be undertaken.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

