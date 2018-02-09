PEF shows potential for juicing fruits

Pulse electric field (PEF) technology has the potential to be utilized in the food processing industry.

PEF does not use heat or boiling water to get the extracts of fruits, which avoids the negative effects of heat on food, according to Javier Raso, professor of food technology at the University of Zaragoza, in a news article posted in the Euronews website.

Good example

An apple farm in Cair, Ireland grows about 600 tons of fruit apples annually and usually, one-fourth of the total harvest is processed into juice, cider, and vinegar.

Cornelius Traas, owner of the apple farm, said the ideal conditions to use PEF technology is when they have hard apples.

“And when we put them through this process, we get an increase of yield of maybe 3 to 4 percent,” he said.

“When we do that, we’re hoping that we not only split open the cell membranes of the fruit, but also much smaller cells like bacteria [and yeasts, to avoid using preservatives],” Traas claimed.

The procedure

A laboratory in University of Zaragosa produces red wine from grapes using PEF procedures.

Using PEF, it could shorten the maturation time that sometimes affects taste. PEF creates pores in the grape cells.

“For that reason you can sense, see, that the wine processed with PEF has a deeper color, has more polyphenols than non-processed wine,” said Marcos Maza is an oenologist at the University of Zaragoza.

Javier Raso, professor of food technology in the same university, said the innovation does not involve heating and avoids the negative effects of heat on food makeup, so the consumer will get products that have better sensory qualities and more nutritional value.

Elisa Luengo, researcher in food processing at the University of Zaragoza, explained the process requires high voltage, but the treatment is applied as very short pulses, at the microsecond scale, or one-millionth of a second.

“So the total energy requirement is very small,” she added.

Virgilio Villancio, agriculture professor from University of the Philippines Los Banos, said PEF is efficient, can increase juice yield, and improves availability of nutrients.