The well-built 17-year-old known to the world as Pele soared high into the air, caught the ball by his chest, then controlled it with his left thigh before whirling around hooking it over his head past the astonished Swedish goalie.

The goal handed Brazil a 3-1 lead 10 minutes after halftime, and the Brazilians, with the young Pele leading the way, overwhelmed Sweden,5-2, to capture the 1958 World Cup of Soccer in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

That established Pele, born Edson Arantes de Nascimento October 23, 1940 to a poor black family in Tres Cloracoes, as the finest player ever produced in Brazil. By the competition’s end, the whole world knew that the “Black Pearl” was an astounding corer, swift, muscular and agile, superb in controlling the ball, a fine right-footed shot from his inside forward position with the ability to leap high and place head shot with uncanny accuracy.

Pele scored Brazil’s lone goal in overcoming Wales, 1-0 in the quarterfinal round that year, dazzled France with three markers in a 5-2 romp in the semi-finals and tallied twice against the Swiss in the finals in a fitting debut in the WC play for a player many experts claim the finest in the history of the sport.

Razil repeated I 1962 in Chile, lost in 1966 to host England without the injured Pele but came back with vengeance in 1970 in Mexico in what finally sealed soccer as the world’s most popular sport.

An estimated audience of 500 million, watching television around the globe, as Pele steered Brazil to victory in Mexico City’ Aztec Stadium. A testament to soccer’s rapid growth as a social phenomenon since the World Cup was inaugurated in 1930.

In just over 100 years since the English pioneers drew up the rules and formed the first competitions, the sport has mushroomed in terms of money and audiences almost on the level of the movie industry. The top stars are valued to hundreds of thousand, even millions, of dollars.

The governing body of the game, FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Associations) with close to 200 member countries, can claim a sphere of influence comparable to that of the United Nations. Great names in soccer are legends. Pele appeared on Brilian postqge stamps and, thus, keeps company with monarchs.

In 1999, he was voted World Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). That same year, Pelé was elected Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee. According to the IFFHS, Pelé is the most successful league goal-scorer in the world, scoring 1281 goals in 1363 games, which included unofficial friendlies and tour games. During his playing days, Pelé was for a period the best-paid athlete in the world.

Pelé started playing for the Santos FC at age 15 and the Brazil national football team at 16. During his international career, he won three FIFA World Cups: 1958, 1962 and 1970, being the only player ever to do so. Pelé is the all-time leading scorer for Brazil with 77 goals in 92 games. At club level, he is also held the record goal scored for Santos, and led the team to the 1962 and 1963 Copa Libertadores. Pelé’s “electrifying play and penchant for spectacular goals” made him a star around the world, and his club team Santos toured internationally in order to take full advantage of his popularity.

Since retiring in 1977, Pelé has been a worldwide ambassador for football and has made many acting and commercial ventures. In 2010, he was named the Honorary President of the New York Cosmos. He has also been known for connecting the phrase “The Beautiful Game” with football. A prolific scorer, Pelé was known for anticipating his opponents’ movements in the field, and being able to shoot strong and accurate shots with both feet.

He is hailed as a national hero in Brazil for his accomplishments in football and for his outspoken support of policies that improve the social conditions of the poor. Throughout his career and in his retirement, Pelé received several individual and team awards for his performance in the field, his record-breaking achievements, and legacy in the sport.

On 29 June 1958, Pelé became the youngest player to play in a World Cup final match at 17 years and 249 days. It was in the 1958 WC when Pelé began wearing a jersey with number 10.

Pelé was again chosen to the national team in early 1969, he refused at first, but then accepted and played in six World Cup qualifying matches, scoring six goals. The 1970 WC in Mexico was thought to be Pelé’s last. Players like Garrincha, Nilton Santos, Valdir Pereira, Djalma Santos and Gilmar had already retired.

Brazil’s 1970 World Cup squad, which included players like Pelé, Rivelino, Jairzinho, Gérson, Carlos Alberto Torres, Tostão and Clodoaldo, is often considered to be the greatest football team in history.

Pelé’s last international match was on 18 July 1971 against Yugoslavia in Rio de Janeiro. With Pelé on the field, the Brazilian team’s record was 67 wins, 14 draws and 11 losses. Brazil never lost a match while fielding both Pelé and Garrincha.