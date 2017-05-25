PEMC signs pact with PH Science High School System

Philippine Electricity Market Corporation (PEMC), the operator of the country’s wholesale electricity spot market, has partnered with the Philippine Science High School System (PSHS) to collaborate on learning activities and the implementation of Science Immersion Program.

“With the signing of this agreement with PSHS, we position PEMC as a pivotal partner in the promotion of science and technology as we encourage state scholars to pursue engineering courses,” PEMC President Melinda L. Ocampo said at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday.

Ocampo said some of the undertakings under the MOU would be an internship program, power plant visits, and assessment of the feasibility of including electricity market concepts in the curriculum of PSHS.

PSHS is a specialized public high school system mandated to offer, on a free scholarship basis, a secondary course with special emphasis on subjects pertaining to the sciences with the end view of preparing its students for a science-based career or higher education. At present, PSHS has 16 campuses across the country.

“The partnership with PSHS is a pioneering effort as we wish to raise the awareness of the electricity market in the country. We hope to replicate this initiative with other science high schools and tertiary institutions,” Ocampo added.

PEMC President Ocampo with PSHS represented by Executive Director Lilia T. Habacon signed the MOU.

PEMC is a non-stock, non-profit corporation, incorporated in November 2003 upon the initiative of the Department of Energy (DoE) with representatives from the various sectors of the electric power industry to be the governance arm of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

The WESM began commercial operations in Luzon in June 2006 and in the Visayas in December 2010. In June 2013, PEMC launched and integrated the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) framework into the WESM.

The WESM is a centralized venue for buyers and sellers to trade electricity as a commodity where its prices are based on actual use (demand) and availability (supply).

The WESM was created by Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001. This provided for the establishment of an electricity market that reflects the actual cost of electricity and encourages competition through more efficient production. Voltaire Palaña