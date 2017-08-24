Pemcor Golf Cup fires off today

More than 250 golfers will be vying for top honors in the 11th Pemcor Golf Cup that unfolds today at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas.

The one-day tournament aims to gather and build camaraderie among professionals in the field of industrial and electrical engineering.

“Although there is a tough competition in the industry, I believe that the camaraderie we will build is a vital element for continued success of our business as well as the electrical industry,” Pemcor president Bernard Morillo told The Manila Times.

The event opens at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee-off begins at 8 a.m. on three 9-hole courses of Tagaytay Midlands.

A System 36 game format will be used during the by-invitation tournament.

Entry fee is waived.

A P1,000 mulligan and cart fee is on players’ account.

Pemcor will raffle off home appliances and Samsung gadgets during the event, which coincides with the birthday celebration of Morillo, who will turn 46 on August 20.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID