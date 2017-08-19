PEN, MSU-IIT to hold literature teachers workshop

In partnership with Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT), the Philippine Center of International PEN (Poets, Playwrights, Essayists, Novelists) will hold a literature teachers’ training workshop focusing on 21st Century Literatures from the Philippines on September 4 and 5 at MSU-IIT, Iligan City.

Since 2011, PEN has organized a series of literature teaching workshops across the country. Called “For Love of the Word: Workshops on Teaching Philippine Literature in High School and College,” this project is geared toward retooling and upgrading the skills of literature teachers in both secondary and tertiary levels. Workshops were successfully held in Manila, Iloilo, Cebu, Baguio, Naga, Bohol, Calbayog, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

The workshop is supported by PEN International, Clifford Chance Foundation, and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA). National Artist for Literature F. Sionil José will deliver the keynote address.

Resource speakers and facilitators for the MSU-IIT workshop include Christine Godinez Ortega, who will talk about local resource materials and publications; Jaime An Lim, who will conduct a lecture-workshop on teaching 21st century Philippine poetry; and Ricardo de Ungria, who will conduct a lecture-workshop on teaching creative writing.

As part of the program, a writers’ forum will feature award-winning Mindanao-based intellectuals and writers who will read their work and talk about the topic “Writing to Sustain our Home, our Habitat” like Steven Patrick Fernandez, German Gervacio, Anthony Tan and Jude Ortega.

For pre-registration, submit names of participant/s and institution and contact details (mobile number and email) to PEN at philippinepen@yahoo.com.