Peñalosa believes Pacman to win by stoppage

Former world champion Gerry Peña­­losa believes eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao would win by stoppage in the later rounds in his upcoming title bout against World Boxing Organization (WBO) world welterweight champion Jessie Vargas on November 5.

Peñalosa, 44, who watched all Pacquiao’s training and sparring sessions last week, said the 37-year-old Pacquiao (58-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 38 knockouts) has no sign of slowing down and stays on track of his training schedule.

“Manny (Pacquiao) is far superior than (Jessie) Vargas, who is not on the same level with him. It is going to be an easy performance by Manny,” Peñalosa, a former World Boxing Council super flyweight and WBO bantamweight champion, told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

“I believe Pacquiao will win by stoppage in the later rounds,” he added. “I saw Manny’s condition. He is now getting tougher in his last 10-round sparring with Jessie Vargas. He rested for two days last week but he trained in beast mode the past few days. The two-day rest benefited a lot.”

Peñalosa said Pacquiao is now 80 to 90 percent ready. Peñalosa’s elder brother Jonathan is one of Pacquiao’s assistant trainers. The other trainers are Nonoy Neri and Buboy Fernan­dez, while Freddie Roach serves as the overall trainer and coach.

“Even though he’s busy with his legislative duties, Manny remains committed in his training despite the fact that he’s opponent is not a threat but he never underestimates his opponent,” said Peñalosa. “He suffered cramps before but it’s nothing.”

He also mentioned that Pacquiao is good for least three more fights after Vargas (27-1 record with 10 knockouts). “His impressive performance against Timothy Bradley in their third fight proved that he still got it,” he said. “And he wants to be a world champion again.”

“Maybe if Floyd Mayweather decides to fight again. Manny can have a possible rematch against him or against any possible opponents. I guess that will be another year and a half with Manny before he retires. So far so good, he stays very competitive on a very high level.”